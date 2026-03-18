Man Brings Foetus In Courtroom In 200 Crores Case Against Maruti Suzuki

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a Rs 200 crore compensation plea while delivering sharp observations against the petitioner for bringing a miscarried foetus into the courtroom last Monday (March 9). The court made it clear that judicial proceedings cannot be turned into a platform for emotional display, stressing that justice is delivered strictly on the basis of law and evidence, not sympathy or theatrics.

The petitioner, Dayashankar Pandey, had approached the High Court alleging that he had exposed a massive embezzlement of over Rs 200 crore involving Maruti Suzuki and that, as a result, he and his family were subjected to repeated attacks. He claimed that one such incident led to a miscarriage suffered by his wife, while an earlier fire-related attack left his daughter severely injured and permanently disabled. Citing these incidents, he sought recovery of the alleged embezzled amount, Rs 82 lakh as compensation for his daughter's medical treatment, and directions for an impartial police investigation.

During the hearing, the state and Maruti Suzuki strongly opposed the petition, arguing that the claims were based entirely on unverified allegations without any supporting documents. The court, after examining the records, found that the petitioner had failed to submit even basic evidence, including copies of complaints he claimed to have filed with authorities. Observing that such serious allegations cannot be entertained without concrete material, the court termed the petition vague, baseless and lacking in bona fides.

The High Court also took note of the petitioner's conduct and history of repeatedly approaching the court on the same issue without pursuing the appropriate legal remedies. It observed that such repeated filings, without any new evidence, amounted to vexatious litigation and misuse of the judicial process, leading to unnecessary wastage of the court's time.

In a particularly strong remark, the court criticised the petitioner for placing a fetus before the court during earlier proceedings, calling the act highly objectionable and contrary to law. It stated that a courtroom cannot be converted into a stage for emotional theatrics and that such conduct undermines the dignity and decorum of the judiciary. The court further noted that handling and displaying human remains in such a manner violates established legal provisions and could attract penal consequences.

While expressing sympathy for any personal loss or suffering faced by the petitioner's family, the court emphasised that emotions cannot influence judicial decisions. It reiterated that if the petitioner has grievances regarding police inaction, the appropriate course would be to approach the competent Magistrate under the law rather than directly invoking the writ jurisdiction of the High Court.

Dismissing the petition, the court issued a stern warning that any repetition of such conduct in future would invite strict legal action. The ruling sends a clear message that while courts remain open to genuine grievances, they will not tolerate attempts to misuse the judicial process or undermine its dignity through sensational or unsubstantiated claims.