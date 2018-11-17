Metro, 'Scooty' For Girls, 10 Lakh Jobs On BJP's Madhya Pradesh Agenda

Madhya Pradesh Elections: Arun Jaitley and Shivraj Singh Chauhan released the BJP's manifesto.

Finance Minister Arun Jatley and Shivraj Singh Chauhan released the BJP's manifesto for Madhya Pradesh days before the state votes in the assembly elections. Mr Jaitley stressed that the state's growth rate has consistently increased in the last five years.

The party has promised to create 10 lakh new jobs, if voted to power.

Mr Jaitley said the BJP, if voted to power, will continue to add resources the government's welfare schemes for the poor. "The BJP government has changed the agenda of politics and governance in Madhya Pradesh... The agenda is now to improve the standard of living," Mr Jaitley said.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years and is seeking a fourth straight term. It won the 2013 elections with a huge majority.

Mr Jaitley attacked the Congress that was in power till 2003. "The Congress lost the election in 2003, the situation in which the Congress left Madhya Pradesh, just think about it... even in cities, there used to be no water, electricity and roads," he said.

The BJP's manifesto also mentioned major developments in the infrastructure sector. The BJP promised to build the Narmada Expressway and the Chamba Expressway. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said the cities of Gwalior and Jabalpur will get a metro of the party comes to power. "A mini smart city" will be built in the state, he said.

Girl students will be provided with travel facilities to and from schools with a scooter for every girl who scores over 75 per cent in her Class 12 exams, the manifesto promises.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in the elections for the 230 assembly seats on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.