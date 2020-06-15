Brothers Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up 50 Buildings In Lucknow

Police have recovered the mobile phone used in sending the message.

Two brothers were arrested in Lucknow's Gonda on Sunday for allegedly threatening to blow up 50 buildings in state capital Lucknow including the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

The brothers were arrested from Chhapia area of Gonda district, they said.

"Yesterday, DIAL 112 Headquarters got a message, in which the sender threatened to blow up 50 buildings in the state capital. Based on information provided by Lucknow Police Commissioner, the accused Swadesh Gaur and Manish were arrested from Chhapia police station area," SP Raj Karan Nayyar told reporters.

Swadesh admitted that he had sent the message from his phone. His brother, Manish, was arrested for removing the evidence, SP Nayyar said.

Police have recovered the mobile phone used in sending the message.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at Lucknow's Gautampalli Police Station. Investigation is going on in the case, he said.

