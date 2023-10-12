Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Takes Delhi Metro Ride To Dwarka

Mr Birla took a Delhi metro ride to Dwarka

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that the Metro service is essential for common people in every city, as it provides a safe and quick mode of travel for passengers who frequently use this form of public transport.

Sharing his experience while travelling on the Delhi Metro to attend the Forum on Mission LiFE event at YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Speaker Om Birla said, "After speaking with commuters, I have come to an understanding that the metro service is essential for every city. It is a safe, quick, and convenient mode of transport. We can also contribute to saving the environment through this."

Om Birla further stated that a special focus should be put on the utility of public transport which has multiple environmental benefits.

"For the environment and saving our natural habitat, this is a fight we have to focus on. Usage of public transport will have a positive impact on our environment," he said.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday said that parliamentarians from across the world will deliberate on strategies for advancing sustainable lifestyles and combating climate change, at the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) on October 12.

"The Forum on Mission LiFE precedes the 9th edition of the two-day G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20 Summit), which is being held on October 13-14, 2023, at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC) in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi," the ministry said.

The LiFE movement was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022. It is a worldwide endeavour dedicated to advocating sustainable lifestyles and safeguarding our environment.

"The Parliamentary Forum on LiFE holds substantial significance, serving as a platform for parliamentarians to exchange insights and share successful approaches in the promotion of sustainable living. Furthermore, it will play a pivotal role in increasing awareness of the LiFE movement and its overarching objectives," the ministry said.

The 9th P20 Summit will deliberate on Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; Sustainable Energy Transition Gateway to Green Future; Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women's Development to Women-led Development; and Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

