Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Parties Of 1st Phase Airlifted To Snow-Bound Pockets In J&K's Kishtwar

Authorities on Friday airlifted the first batch of 189 polling officials and 69 police personnel to the snow-bound pockets of Marwah and Warwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Kishtwar falls in Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituency, which is going to polls on April 19 to decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Marwah, Warwan and Machail are the remotest areas of Kishtwar, which normally remains cut off for nearly four months following five to 10 feet snowfall during winter. On Thursday, a total of 188 security personnel were airlifted and deployed in 34 polling stations and strong rooms in these areas.

The officials said District Election Officer Devansh Yadav has made the arrangement with supervision and approval of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, for the safe transportation of polling parties, election logistics and materials to 34 polling booths, including 19 in Marwah, 12 in Warwan and four in Machail.

Taking into account the weather forecast, the advance departure of polling parties, security personnel, EVM and other materials has been done, they said.

The officials said that political parties have been informed in advance of the movement of persons and materials, while five intermediate strong rooms have been established for the secure storage of EVMs, enhancing the efficiency of the electoral process.

The reparations are in full swing, with elaborate security measures in place, including the deployment of IAF's Mi-17 helicopters for transportation of polling officers and the establishment of helipads, they said.

The officials said the dispatch of polling staff will continue in a phased manner, prioritising the far-flung areas, snow pockets like Marwah, Warwan and Machail through airlift and ensuring an effective and foolproof transportation plan for other areas as well through coordinated and comprehensive efforts.

