"Come Home": J&K Woman's Last Plea To Terrorist Son Goes Unheard

"Come back, take care of me. If I die, shoulder my coffin". Jana Begum's final wish months ago went unheeded by her son Riaz Ahmed, who joined the ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen, never to return home.

Ahmed had left home 15 years ago to join the terrorist organisation and now carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Months ago, Begum had made a heart-rending appeal to her son, saying, "What kind of jihad is this, where parents are abandoned."

Her husband Mohammad Ramzan had also joined her plea, urging their son to shun the path of violence.

Three days ago, as Begum was laid to rest, Ahmed was not present. His absence served as a stark reminder of the devastating toll of terrorism. "We've lost two generations, and now they are consuming our third one by indoctrinating and brain washing them using social media," a security force officer told NDTV.

Begum is among the countless mother who wait in vain for their children to return.