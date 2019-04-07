We Will Snatch 'Chowki' Held By Every 'Chowkidar': Akhilesh Yadav

There is not much difference between the two parties: Akhilesh Yadav in Deoband rally.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the poor and marginalised will "snatch the post held by every chowkidar" and ensure the defeat of BJP by the SP-BSP-RLD "gathbandhan" (alliance) in the Lok Sabha polls.

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Yadav said, "He came as a ''chaiwala'' and we all trusted him. Now when the elections are there, he has come as ''chowkidar''. This time, the poor, Dalit, backwards and marganalised will snatch the ''chowki'' (post) of every ''chowkidar''."

He was addressing a joint rally of the alliance at Deoband in Saharanpur in which BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit were also present.

Attacking both Congress and BJP, the SP leader said that there is not much difference between the two parties.

"There is not much difference between Congress and BJP, if you will look at their policies. They are both same. Our alliance is meant to bring a change in the country, but Congress does not want that," he said.

Taking on BJP, Mr Yadav said, "They call our ''gathbandhan'' a ''milavat'' but our alliance is not of ''milavat'' but for ''mahaparivartan'' (great change). It is the ''gathbandhan'' to oust the Prime Minister. This is an election that will create history."

He alleged that BJP has divided the people on communal lines and created rift in society.

"BJP has divided the country and society more than the British did. This election is for shedding the wall of hatred that has been created," he said.

The seven-phased polls will begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all the seven phases.

