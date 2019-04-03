PM Modi Addresses Rally In Arunachal Pradesh: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pasighat in Arunchal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Arunachal Pradesh addressing a public meeting at Pasighat in East Siang district. The election rally is being held at Pasighat Stadium. With electioneering gaining momentum for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, political parties are banking on star campaigners, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to woo voters in the northeastern state.

PM Modi is also scheduled to launch his campaign for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal by addressing a mega rally in north Bengal's Siliguri today. He will then address another rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's rally: