NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVTop StoriesVideoScheduleOpinionFAQsCommentPhotosTweets

PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bengal, Arunachal; Mamata Banerjee's Rally In Siliguri: Live Updates

PM Modi will launch his poll campaign in West Bengal with two rallies in the state-- in Siliguri and Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee will be addressing a gathering at Cooch Behar's Dinhata, 170 km from Siliguri.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2019 10:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bengal, Arunachal; Mamata Banerjee's Rally In Siliguri: Live Updates

The fight is over the West Bengal's 42 seats, of which the BJP is targeting more than 20.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra today. PM Modi will address a poll campaign in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, from where he will travel to West Bengal today where he will address two rallies in the state-- in Siliguri and Kolkata. He will address the first rally of the day in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by his visit to West Bengal-- the first in north Bengal's Siliguri and the other at the historic Brigade Parade Ground Kolkata. The BJP is expecting around eight lakh people at its rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, where the opposition's Mahagathbandhan was born with a rally organised by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in January.

While the prime minister will be drumming support for his party, Ms Banerjee will be addressing a gathering at Cooch Behar's Dinhata, 170 km from Siliguri. The chief minister has tweaked her campaign schedule -- earlier meant for April 4 -- so she could have the last word in today's verbal contest.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati will hold a joint rally with Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh. They would jointly address election meetings at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Hyderabad, the Jana Sena said.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's and Mamata Banerjee's face-off:


Apr 03, 2019
10:49 (IST)
I have worked day and night for you all: PM Modi
  • Arunachal Pradesh now has rail connectivity, 2 new airports, new highways, better roads, electricity to the remotest village, new football stadium and sports facilities.
  • We have worked tirelessly... I have worked day and night for you all, for all my countrymen
Apr 03, 2019
10:46 (IST)

"I am here to give you accountability of what I have managed to do in the last few years... I am happy to let you all know that a significant amount of infra projects have been carried out in the last few years... Many are already complete, and some are being done at a fast pace. This would not have been possible if it wasn't for your support."
Apr 03, 2019
10:41 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
Apr 03, 2019
10:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Book On Rafale Deal 'Seized' In Chennai Ahead Of Launch, Then Returned
A "flying squad" of the Election Commission swooped down on a bookshop in Chennai on Tuesday and seized copies of a book on the Rafale allegations just before its launch. The officials said the book, "Rafale: The Scam That Shook the Nation", was a violation of the code of conduct in place for the national election starting April 11."
Apr 03, 2019
10:25 (IST)
Apr 03, 2019
10:23 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra today.
Apr 03, 2019
10:18 (IST)
For all the news on yesterday's big news developments, click here
No more content

Trending

Mamata BanerjeeSiliguriLOK SABHA ELECTION 2019
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................