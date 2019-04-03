PM Modi To Address Rallies In Bengal, Arunachal; Mamata Banerjee's Rally In Siliguri: Live Updates

The fight is over the West Bengal's 42 seats, of which the BJP is targeting more than 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra today. PM Modi will address a poll campaign in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, from where he will travel to West Bengal today where he will address two rallies in the state-- in Siliguri and Kolkata. He will address the first rally of the day in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by his visit to West Bengal-- the first in north Bengal's Siliguri and the other at the historic Brigade Parade Ground Kolkata. The BJP is expecting around eight lakh people at its rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, where the opposition's Mahagathbandhan was born with a rally organised by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in January.

While the prime minister will be drumming support for his party, Ms Banerjee will be addressing a gathering at Cooch Behar's Dinhata, 170 km from Siliguri. The chief minister has tweaked her campaign schedule -- earlier meant for April 4 -- so she could have the last word in today's verbal contest.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati will hold a joint rally with Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh. They would jointly address election meetings at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Hyderabad, the Jana Sena said.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's and Mamata Banerjee's face-off: