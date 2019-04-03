Same To You, Says BJP After Omar Abdullah's Jibe At Gautam Gambhir

Omar Abdullah said he hasn't asked for anything more than what was already guaranteed by the Constitution

The Omar Abdullah versus BJP duel continues on Twitter over the National Conference leader's "separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir" comment two days ago. "Stick to stuff you know," Omar Abdullah had said yesterday to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had mocked him in his tweets. Right back at you, another BJP leader has tweeted, raking up Omar Abdullah's stint in the past as a hotel receptionist.

It all started with Gautam Gambhir's tweet on Tuesday reacting to the comment of Omar Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, that his party would work for restoring the terms of accession, including a separate Prime Minister and "Sadr-e-Reyasat" (governor) for the state.

Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want to walk on oceans! Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM Omar Abdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn't understand then a green Pakistani passport."

Omar Abdullah shot back: "Gautam, I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn't very good at it. You don't know very much about J&K, it's history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL."

This morning, BJP leader Nupur Sharma retorted on behalf of Gautam Gambhir: "Spare Kashmir the agony. Stick to the stuff you know about - being a hotel receptionist."

Retweeting her, Omar Abdullah commented: "The arrogance of these people. Their leader's humble origins are bragged about. My small start is something I'm supposed to be ashamed of. There is dignity in any honest job & I'm proud of how I started."

The arrogance of these people. Their leader's humble origins are bragged about. My small start is something I'm supposed to be ashamed of. There is dignity in any honest job & I'm proud of how I started. pic.twitter.com/bFCwNgMeDX - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 3, 2019

At a rally in Kashmir's Bandipora on Monday, Omar Abdullah had set the cat among the pigeons by declaring that his party would seek the restoration of the terms of accession, including a separate Sadr-e-riyasat and Prime Minister post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to target him, at a rally in Hyderabad. "He says we will take the clock back and replicate the situation before 1953 and there will be two Prime Ministers in India, Kashmir will have its separate PM. How can anyone dare to say such a thing?"

The National Conference leader said he was not asking for anything other than what is guaranteed in the Constitution.

"Mr Modi Please read the history and see under what circumstances the state became part of India. There is nothing new in what I said yesterday about prime minister and Sadr-e- Reyasat of the state. It's recorded in our constitution and its in the same constitution Mr Modi is taking on oath," Omar Abdullah said.

