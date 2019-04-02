NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Bihar; Congress To Release Manifesto Today: Live Updates

Lok Sabha election:In Gaya, PM Modi will share the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 02, 2019 11:20 IST
PM Modi will address a public meeting at Bhawanipatna, Odisha today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha today to address a public meeting at Bhawanipatna, his second visit to the state in less than a week. With electioneering for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha gaining momentum, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the state again, on April 6, reports said. From Odisha, the prime minister will travel to Bihar, where he will address rallies in Jamui and Gaya Lok Sabha seats, both of which go to polls in the first phase.

In Gaya, PM Modi will share the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.

Meanwhile, the Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls this afternoon. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters. Mr Gandhi has said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

The Congress document is the result of extensive nationwide consultations and it will be a very "powerful" document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation, Mr Gandhi said.

Here are the updates of today's Lok Sabha election-related developments:


Apr 02, 2019
11:20 (IST)
Apr 02, 2019
11:05 (IST)

The Supreme Court has refused urgent hearing of Congress leader Hardik Patel's request to hold his conviction so he can contest this month's polls.

A lower court at Mehsana, Gujarat had sentenced him to 2 yrs' imprisonment in July last year, for rioting and arson in 2015, during the Patidar quota protests. He had then approached Gujarat High Court seeking suspension of his conviction so he can contest elections, but his plea was rejected.
Apr 02, 2019
11:01 (IST)
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has violated the rules of his constitutional post by calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election "for the sake of the country", the Election Commission has found, according to sources. The powerful election body is expected to write to President Ram Nath Kovind for action against Kalyan Singh, a BJP veteran who has been Governor since 2014.
Apr 02, 2019
10:46 (IST)
"Looking forward to being in Bihar today. Will address rallies in Jamui and Gaya later in the day. Watch them live on the NaMo App or NaMo TV," PM Modi tweeted earlier today.
Apr 02, 2019
10:41 (IST)
Apr 02, 2019
10:38 (IST)
Apr 02, 2019
10:27 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls around 11 am. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.
Apr 02, 2019
10:26 (IST)
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to Odisha in less than a week. On March 29, PM Modi had kicked off BJP's election campaign in the state from Jeypore town in Koraput district. After today's rally, the prime minister will visit the state again to address an election meeting in Sundargarh on April 6.
Apr 02, 2019
10:23 (IST)
With just ten days left for polling, BJP president Amit Shah and party's other top leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari, are also expected to campaign for the party nominees in coming days.
Apr 02, 2019
10:22 (IST)
