PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Bihar; Congress To Release Manifesto Today: Live Updates

PM Modi will address a public meeting at Bhawanipatna, Odisha today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha today to address a public meeting at Bhawanipatna, his second visit to the state in less than a week. With electioneering for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha gaining momentum, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the state again, on April 6, reports said. From Odisha, the prime minister will travel to Bihar, where he will address rallies in Jamui and Gaya Lok Sabha seats, both of which go to polls in the first phase.

In Gaya, PM Modi will share the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.

Meanwhile, the Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls this afternoon. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters. Mr Gandhi has said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

The Congress document is the result of extensive nationwide consultations and it will be a very "powerful" document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation, Mr Gandhi said.

Here are the updates of today's Lok Sabha election-related developments: