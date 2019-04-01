PM Modi To Address Rallies In Maharashtra And Andhra Pradesh Today

Wardha is among the eight districts selected for PM Modi's election rallies in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Maharashtra's Wardha today to campaign for BJP and Shiv Sena candidates of Vidarbha. Wardha is among the eight districts that have been selected for PM Modi's election rallies in Maharashtra where voting in total 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in four phases starting April 11, news agency PTI said. From Maharashtra, the prime minister will travel to Andhra Pradesh, where he is expected to address two rallies.

On Sunday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised special status to Andhra Pradesh if the party came to power. "Special status to Andhra Pradesh was a commitment from the Prime Minister of India and not Manmohan Singh of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi in his first rally in the state at Vijaywada.

Meanwhile, former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh is expected to file his nomination from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency today. The Samajwadi Party leader is scheduled to address a rally shortly afterward.

