Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda To Launch Campaign With Mega Rally Today: Live Updates

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, campaigning is in full swing. The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.

Later in the day, Prime Minster Narendra Modi will be conversing with the people of India, as a part of "Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun" campaign. PM Modi will be speaking to people at 500 different locations from the Talkatora stadium in Delhi through a video conference.