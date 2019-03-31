Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda To Launch Campaign With Mega Rally Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their campaign today with Rahul Gandhi HD Deve Gowda.
With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, campaigning is in full swing. The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.
Later in the day, Prime Minster Narendra Modi will be conversing with the people of India, as a part of "Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun" campaign. PM Modi will be speaking to people at 500 different locations from the Talkatora stadium in Delhi through a video conference.
With Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 11. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida's Bisada village today, to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.
Confirming that his party has buried the hatchet with the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while terming the united opposition as a "headless" bunch. "There were differences with the BJP, but they have been overcome. All the controversies have come to an end. Hindutva and nationalism are the ideological core of both the parties," he said at a public event held ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah's nomination in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday launched his Lok Sabha poll campaign, holding a roadshow in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi and declaring that the countdown to his defeat has begun. Commencing his roadshow from the Kutchehri crossing after garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar, the Dalit leader alleged the PM had only favoured the rich by waiving their loan worth billions of rupees, but "harassed" small borrowers and the poor.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers' issues and alleged that he had "stabbed them in their back" by not fulfulling the promises made to them. The Aam Aadmi Party chief joined several leaders from the opposition parties at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.
The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi will be organising a conversation with the people of India today, as a part of "Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun" campaign.