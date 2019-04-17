Election Commission Postpones Polls For Tripura (East) Seat Over Law And Order Concerns

Elections to the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat have been postponed from April 18 to 23.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat will be postponed from April 18 to April 23, saying the prevailing law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force, it said.

"Everyone saw what happened during polling on April 11. I have travelled to different districts and saw videos where activities, which were against the rules of Election Commission of India, were seen," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said.

"We have forwarded those details to the Election Commission. We hope to develop law and order situation conducive for holding the elections on April 23," he added.

Elections for the first phase were held on April 11, Congress and CPI (M) demanded re-polling in 460 polling stations on the ground of rigging.

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman welcomed the Election Commission's decision.

"Election was blatantly rigged at West Tripura Lok Sabha elections on April 11. Tripura Congress leaders along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) legal team complained with the Election Commission about it. The elections were not free and fair. We welcome the decision of ECI," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.