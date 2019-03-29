BJP Seeks 10 Days To Reply To Notice Against Member Over 'Chowkidar ' Clip

PM Modi had launched the "main bhi chowkidar hoon" campaign on March 16.

The BJP has sought 10 more days to respond to a show cause notice issued to a member of its national election committee for sharing an "audio-visual advertisement" titled "main bhi chowkidar hoon" on social media, without complying with directions, the Election Commission said today.

The election body had earlier asked the BJP election committee member to submit a reply within three days.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had directed political parties to keep the country's defence personnel out of election campaigning and not to use their photographs in advertisements.

The Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a conditional certificate dated March 16 to BJP national election committee member "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel".

In a bid to check violation of the poll code on social media, the EC had earlier asked political parties and candidates to get their digital content certified by the MCMC before posting it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 16, launched the "main bhi chowkidar hoon" campaign by putting out a tweet that read: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar."

He had also tweeted a video that begins with the PM addressing the people saying, "Your chowkidar is absolutely alert."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.