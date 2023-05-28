New Parliament Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate New Parliament Building Today

New Parliament Inauguration live: The new parliament building also offers more space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today. Around 60 religious heads have also been invited to the event.

A havan will take place in the Parliament premises outside the new building around 7 am where the ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol' will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. Two short films will be screened in the Parliament building, followed by Prime Minister Modi's address.

The new parliament building also offers more space than the current building which was built in 1927.

With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new Parliament building "reflects India's diverse culture".

The interior has three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes.

The triangular-shaped four-storey parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

The present parliament building was completed in 1927 and is nearly a century old.

The new parliament building, built by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

While 25 parties have confirmed their attendance, some parties have announced a boycott. These include Congress, AAP, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India,Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) among others.

Here are the LIVE updates on New Parliament Inauguration:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 28, 2023 06:27 (IST) PM To Inaugurate New Parliament Today Amid Opposition Boycott: 10 Points



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. The historical sceptre Sengol will be installed in the new parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. The historical sceptre Sengol will be installed in the new parliament.

May 28, 2023 06:09 (IST) Watch: SRK's New Parliament Building Video Has A Touch Of 'Swades'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the video of the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony today. Shah Rukh Khan has given a voice-over in the video, with the theme music of his film 'Swades' playing in the background. What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!... pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the video of the new parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony today. Shah Rukh Khan has given a voice-over in the video, with the theme music of his film 'Swades' playing in the background.

May 28, 2023 06:08 (IST) "Come What May": Wrestlers To Hold "Peaceful" March To New Parliament

The protesting wrestlers said late on Saturday evening that there was a lot of "pressure" to call off the Mahila Mahapanchayat they have planned in front of the new Parliament building today, but they will go ahead with the "peaceful" march come what may.

"We will go ahead with the Mahila Mahapanchayat, come what may. Our supporters have been stopped at a gurudwara in Ambala where they were supposed to stay tonight. It has now been converted into a cantonment," alleged Vinesh Phogat.



May 28, 2023 06:03 (IST) New Parliament Inauguration: Full Schedule Of Ceremonies, PM's Speech

The inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building is set to take place today. The building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of several dignitaries, religious heads, and political leaders. The ceremony will start at 7:30 am, and is expected to go on till 1:10 pm. The main function is likely to begin at noon. Read here

