'Sengol' Installed In New Parliament: 5 Facts About The 'Symbol Of Justice'

The ceremonial sceptre, next to the Speaker's seat, is called "sengol" - which derives from the Tamil word "semmai", meaning "righteousness".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 'Sengol' has played a key role in India's history. This sceptre was handed over to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power from the British to Indians.

Until now, the sceptre was housed at a museum in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Ahead of its installation in the new Parliament building, the 'Sengol' was handed over to PM Modi by nearly 30 pontiffs from different Adheenams in Tamil Nadu.