New Parliament Inauguration: Full Schedule Of Ceremonies, PM's Speech

The inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building is set to take place on Sunday. The building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of several dignitaries, religious heads, and political leaders.

The ceremony will start at 7:30 am, and is expected to go on till 1:10 pm. The main function is likely to begin at noon.

Below is the full schedule of the inauguration ceremony

7:30 am – Puja and havan will mark the start of the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. This is expected to last for about an hour.

8:30 am – The Sengol or sceptre will be placed in the new Lok Sabha chamber of the parliament building. The sceptre was received by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power from the British. It will now be installed near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair.

9:30 am – An all-religion prayer ceremony will be organised in the parliament lobby. It will be attended by religious scholars and priests.

12 pm – The main function will kick off. Two short films on parliament will be screened and dignitaries will deliver speeches.

1 pm – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special Rs 75 coin and stamp to commemorate the inauguration of the new building. It will also be a tribute to 75 years of independent India.

1:10 pm – PM Narendra Modi will deliver his address.

The present parliament building is 100 years old and was built in 1927. The new building has more space and seating capacity for members of both the houses. The current Lok Sabha chamber has 550 seats while the new chamber can accommodate 888 people. In the Rajya Sabha chamber, there is space for 250 members but the new chamber has 384 seats. Besides more space, the new parliament building also has state-of-the-art facilities.

