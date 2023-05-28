Multi-Faith Prayer Ceremony Marks New Parliament Building Inauguration

The religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages at the prayer ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among other Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states who attended attend a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony held at the new Parliament building on Sunday.

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country today and installed the 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

Mr Birla and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, and BJP chief J P Nadda were present at the ceremony.

At the prayer ceremony, the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

The ceremony began with a traditional puja at a pandal near the Gandhi statue with Vedic rituals. PM Modi performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Before its installation in the new Parliament building, PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams.

As a mark of respect, PM Modi prostrated before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony and sought the blessings of the Adheenams (priests) from various temples in Tamil Nadu.

He then carried the 'Sengol' in a procession among chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building. He then installed it in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair.

The 'Sengol' was consecrated amid Vedic chanting by Adheenams before its installation.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt 'Sengol' as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

This is the same 'Sengol' that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

