PM Modi Felicitates Workers Who Built New Parliament Building

PM Modi felicitates the workers involved in the development of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated the workers involved in the construction and the development of the new Parliament building. Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes.

PM Modi also installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after a performing puja.

He was handed over the historic sceptre by Adheenam seers before its installation in the new Parliament building. The 'Sengol' was installed as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

After the installation, the Prime Minister also received the blessings of seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building began with a traditional puja with Vedic rituals. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present during the pooja.

It is learnt that after the puja, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers in the new building.

The second phase of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including Members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.

