5 Facts About New Parliament Building, The Temple Of Democracy

The new parliament building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country.

The building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.