5 Facts About New Parliament Building, The Temple Of Democracy

PM Modi described the new parliament building as a "temple of democracy" and wished that it continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

The new parliament building can seat 1,280 MPs in a joint sitting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building today. The interior has three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes. The new parliament building was built by Tata Projects Ltd.

Here are 5 facts on the new parliament building

  1. The new parliament building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

  2. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

  3. The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country.

  4. The building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

  5. For a joint sitting of both the houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.



