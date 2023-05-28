PM To Inaugurate New Parliament Today Amid Opposition Boycott: 10 Points

According to the tentative schedule, PM Modi will arrive at 7.15 am, followed by a puja 15 minutes later. He will enter the Lok Sabha chamber at 8.35 am.

With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new parliament building reflects India's diverse culture. The government has announced a commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the historic event.

The new parliament building, built by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country. The teakwood was sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, while the red and white sandstone was brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, to name a few.

The new parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. For a joint sitting of both the houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The present parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

The Sengol, first received by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the British, had been kept in a museum in Allahabad until now. It will be placed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Congress has rejected the BJP's claim that the Sengol symbolised the transfer of power from the British to an independent India.