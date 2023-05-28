'I Cheekily...': Varun Gandhi Shares Selfies From New Parliament Building

While Varun Gandhi is an MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, his mother represents Sultanpur.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared two selfies with his mother and colleague Maneka Gandhi from the new parliament building that was inaugurated today.

"On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together," tweeted Mr Gandhi.

On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together… @Manekagandhibjppic.twitter.com/IdrIMG0p8h — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 28, 2023

While Varun Gandhi is an MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, his mother represents Sultanpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning inaugurated the new parliament building in a grand ceremony that witnessed participation from 25 parties.

The event was boycotted by 20 opposition parties who accused the Prime Minister of sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.

A puja and a multi-faith prayer meeting was also held to mark the opening of the new parliament building, which the PM called a symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

He also installed a historic sceptre 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, near the Speaker's chair.