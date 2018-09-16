Lightweight Anti-Tank Missile Test-Fired Successfully By DRDO

A defence ministry statement said all the mission objectives have been met

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Sunday successfully tested a low-weight indigenously developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) at its Ahmednagar range, officials said.

It was the second MPATGM test, the DRDO said, adding that the first was tested on Saturday.

"The two flight-tests were for different ranges, including maximum range capability," a Defence Ministry statement said. "All the mission objectives have been met."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and associated industries for the success of the MPATGM weapon system.