Left NDA Because Of BJP, Nitish Kumar's Arrogance: Upendra Kushwaha

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) should also quit NDA, Upendra Kushwaha said.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said arrogance of BJP and Nitish Kumar was one of the reasons behind him leaving the NDA. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) should also quit NDA, he added.

In an exclusive conversation with news agency ANI, Mr Kushwaha said, "People of NDA have become arrogant, particularly in the context of Bihar such as Nitish Kumar, who is also being supported by the key leadership of BJP. Their conceit was somewhere a big reason behind us getting away from them."

Mr Kushwaha added that other parties would also not be safe from this arrogance for long.

"Lok Janshakti Party must also come out of alliance as soon as possible. These people have decided to destroy small parties and if LJP has also started to feel the same, they must exit the alliance at the earliest," the party chief said.



He also launched a scathing attack on Bihar government and said that it has completely failed to fulfill the expectations of people.

"Janta Dal (United) and BJP have governed Bihar for about 13-14 years now. There were a lot of expectations from Nitish Kumar and this government. Education would improve, healthcare facilities for poor will get better, youth migration will stop but nothing as such happened," Mr Kushwaha said.

"If they could not do it in all these years when their third term is about to end, people would naturally desire a change," he said, adding that in this time whosoever will be with Nitish Kumar would also face worse.

"It is good that if BJP is with them, they will also go down with them and both Bihar and the country would get a good government", he added.

Mr Kushwaha also outlined that no decision has been taken on whether his party will join the grand alliance or would fight independently.

He, however, confirmed that for his party, the grand alliance and the third front are options.

Mr Kushwaha had pulled out of the NDA on December 10 and had also resigned as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development. He cornered the Central government and emphasised that people are looking for a change now.

"Countdown for the Central government has begun. People had great expectation from it but it disappointed people of the country. Farmers are in distress, the youth did not get employment. So naturally, there will be change now", said Mr Kushwaha.

Mr Kushwaha also said that Rahul Gandhi has developed his "personality" and people are looking towards him as an option for replacing Narendra Modi.

He also criticised BJP on the Ram Mandir issue and said that BJP is not interested in building it but is only misleading people for votes.