President Kovind Accepts Upendra Kushwaha's Resignation

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect," an official statement said.

All India | | Updated: December 11, 2018 11:47 IST
After resigning from the Council of Ministers, Upendra Kushwaha also quit the BJP-led NDA yesterday.


New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the resignation of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers. Mr Kushwaha had sent in his resignation yesterday.

After resigning from the Council of Ministers, Mr Kushwaha also quit the BJP-led NDA, charging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Bihar

The RLSP chief also said PM Modi has been pursuing an "opaque style of functioning and a non-democratic leadership style".

Mr Kushwaha, who is the second BJP ally to quit the PM Modi government after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said in a long letter that the Union Cabinet "has been reduced to a mere rubber stamp".



