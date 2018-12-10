Sulking Upendra Kushwaha Won't Attend BJP Alliance Meet, May Exit Today

Upendra Kushwaha may announce his exit from the BJP-led alliance, triggering realignment in Bihar

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha said today that he would not participate in a meeting of the ruling BJP and its allies in Delhi, reinforcing endless speculation that he is on the verge of quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition anytime now. Reports say Upendra Kushwaha may announce his exit from the BJP-led alliance in the afternoon, triggering realignment in Bihar and delivering a blow to the NDA a day before the winter session of parliament begins.

"Kushwaha is likely to announce his parting of ways with the BJP today. He will also quit as a Union minister," a senior RLSP leader said. Mr Kushwaha is the Minister of State for Human Resource Development at the centre.

But the chief of the RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party) is set to walk out minus his two state lawmakers or one parliamentarian Arun Kumar, who had floated his own party earlier.

Upendra Kushwaha has been upset over seat-sharing for the 2019 national polls, in which Nitish Kumar seems to have struck a better deal than other allies in Bihar.

The message for Mr Kushwaha was that he would not be given more than two seats to contest in the Lok Sabha election. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The RLSP is expected to join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress.

Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar's arch rival who quit his Janata Dal United last year, is believed to be ready to merge his party with Mr Kushwaha's, so together they can have a better share of seats in an opposition alliance.

Mr Kushwaha has made no bones about his disenchantment with the BJP.

In a strongly-worded statement at a party meet last week, the RLSP expressed concern over what it believed were objectionable and unnecessary decisions taken by the BJP and the central government.

"We are not opposed to construction of mosques and temples. But this is not the function of political parties and their meddling in such matters causes tensions in the society and diverts the attention of the public from real issues," said the party's resolution.

On the growing chorus for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by BJP's leaders and allies, RLSP's resolution said it "gives rise to the suspicion that the largest party in the coalition ruling the centre, and some of its leaders, are deliberately trying to make the people forget about poverty, illiteracy and unemployment and get swayed by emotive issues. The party strongly condemns this attitude".

The resolution also criticised the Nitish Kumar government in the strongest terms.

