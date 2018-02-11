Law Student, 26, Beaten To Death Outside Restaurant In UP, Horror On Video The 22-year-old man was thrashed by a group of men who took turns to hit him with a hockey stick, broken pipe and bricks outside a restaurant

In a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, a 26-year-old law student is seen being thrashed by a group of men who take turns to hit him with a hockey stick, broken pipe and bricks outside a restaurant. The man slipped into a coma and died at a hospital this morning. The main accused has been identified, but no arrests have been made so far.



The video, shot on a mobile phone reportedly by a passerby, shows the victim, Dilip Saroj, lying unconscious on the steps of the restaurant where the incident took place last night. As the men, seemingly drunk, beat him, a passerby briefly stopped, while others seemed to not notice anything. The men, who captured the crime, are heard saying in the video, "The police will turn up only after he is dead". However, neither makes a call to the police.



A man in a brown leather jacket, who appears to be with the accused, is seen in the video pushing and shoving the attackers to stop them, but fails. He, along with a few others, later drive away with Dilip on a motorcycle.



The police have registered a First Information Report or FIR based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother. According to the police, Dilip, who lived in a rented house in Allahabad, had gone out for dinner with two friends. They reportedly had an argument with the attackers which soon turned violent. Dilip's friends managed to escape.



"We had gone for dinner at Kalika restaurant. After dinner, we were sitting on the stairs that lead to the restaurant. Three people came, pushed us, abused and went to the restaurant on the first floor. We followed them to the restaurant to confront them which is when they started beating us. I was hit with chairs too, but I managed to escape," said Prakash Singh, one of Dilip's friends and an eyewitness in the case. The attack was captured in the CCTV camera inside the restaurant.



"We can see the men in the CCTV footage, but except for the main accused, Vijay Shankar Singh, who is employed with the Indian Railways, we have not been able to identify the rest. We have formed special teams to arrest the accused," said Sukriti Madhav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Allahabad.





