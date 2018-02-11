Law Student, 26, Beaten To Death Outside Restaurant In UP, Horror On Video

The video, shot on a mobile phone reportedly by a passerby, shows the victim, Dilip Saroj, lying unconscious on the steps of the restaurant where the incident took place last night. As the men, seemingly drunk, beat him, a passerby briefly stopped, while others seemed to not notice anything. The men, who captured the crime, are heard saying in the video, "The police will turn up only after he is dead". However, neither makes a call to the police.
A man in a brown leather jacket, who appears to be with the accused, is seen in the video pushing and shoving the attackers to stop them, but fails. He, along with a few others, later drive away with Dilip on a motorcycle.
The police have registered a First Information Report or FIR based on a complaint filed by Dilip's brother. According to the police, Dilip, who lived in a rented house in Allahabad, had gone out for dinner with two friends. They reportedly had an argument with the attackers which soon turned violent. Dilip's friends managed to escape.
"We can see the men in the CCTV footage, but except for the main accused, Vijay Shankar Singh, who is employed with the Indian Railways, we have not been able to identify the rest. We have formed special teams to arrest the accused," said Sukriti Madhav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Allahabad.