Latest News Live Updates: Mumbai Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 8,646 Cases

Latest News LIVE Updates: Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period

Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, government data shows. The financial capital reported 8,646 cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, making it the highest one-day spike since the pandemic reached the city early last year. 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases have been rising fast in Maharashtra and the state has been taking steps like enforcing safety guidelines more strictly. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday brought down the rates of coronavirus RT-PCR tests to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down.

Meanwhile, alcoholic drinks will be prohibited in French parks and other outdoor public spaces as part of the new limited nationwide lockdown to stem the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Castex also said authorities would be quick to disperse groups of more than six people on riverbanks or squares after the new restrictions unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron late Wednesday, AFP reported.

