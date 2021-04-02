No Gym, No Classes For Junior Students In Karnataka's Covid Safety Rules

Karnataka has seen over 10 lakh COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

Karnataka has cancelled physical classes for secondary school, higher education and professional courses amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Six have died.

The state has banned "dharnas and rallies" in new safety guidelines published today. It said work-from-home must continue as much as possible. "Number of people in public transport cannot exceed the seating capacity," the order said.

State capital Bengaluru added a large chunk of new cases - 3,509 - to the total cases in Karnataka. Till now the state has seen over 10 lakh cases since the start of the pandemic.

The move to shut down physical classes comes amid the spike in cases. Classes for board and university exams will continue, the state government said in an order today.

All boarding schools and hostels will be closed except for those from Classes 10 to 12. Students appearing for professional exams in boards and universities can take physical classes.

Gyms and swimming pools will remain shut, according to the new guidelines.

50 per cent sitting capacity is allowed in cinema halls, bars and restaurants in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dhadwad districts.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Delhi are some states where COVID-19 cases have been rising again. The possibility of strict lockdown looms now.

The rise in cases comes amid the massive vaccination campaign going on across the country. Over 36.7 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, the Health ministry said today.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,14,696. It now comprises 5 per cent of the country's total positive cases. "A net incline of 30,641 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the Health Ministry said.