Robert Vadra Tests Positive For Covid, Priyanka Gandhi Self-Isolates, Cancels Election Tour

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancelled her election campagin trips after Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid.

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Robert Vadra, are in self-isolation at their Delhi home after Mr Vadra tested positive for coronavirus. The businessman made the announcement on Facebook, saying that he is asymptomatic so far. Ms Vadra has cancelled her trips to Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for election campaigns in the three states.

"As per the Covid guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative," he said in his social media post.

In a video on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 49, said though she tested negative for the virus yesterday, she is self-isolating for a few days on the advice of doctors. She was scheduled to travel to Assam today, Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala on Sunday.

"I'd like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious,"she said in the 41-second video.

Robert Vadra said their two children have been with them in the recent days and that everyone else at home has tested negative.

Ms Vadra has been active on social media, tweeting on various subjects, including calling for a "serious" re-evaluation on the use of electronic voting machines after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an EVM being found in a BJP candidate's car in Assam.

She was in Kerala on Tuesday when she took out road shows and held public meetings. In Assam last month, she plucked tea leaves and interacted with tea garden workers in Biswanath. She has not campaigned in West Bengal.

While elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6, Assam is voting in three phases. Results for all states, including West Bengal, will be declared on May 2.