Mithun Chakraborty Slams Trinamool Over Party's 'Poribortan' Slogan

It is the BJP's motto to ensure there is change in Bengal, Mithun Chakraborty said (File)

Amid an intense poll battle in West Bengal, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over its "poribortan (change)" slogan, stating that there has been "no change in the state and the slogan was just a lie".

It is the BJP's motto to ensure there is change in Bengal with no violence ever taking place, he said.

While campaigning for BJP candidate Biman Ghosh in Hooghly's Pursurah on Friday, Mithun Chakraborty told news agency ANI, "There was no "poribortan" earlier. It was a lie. There will be a change now, there will be no riots or violence. This is BJP's motto."

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout.

Thirty Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to polls in the second phase.

Polling for the third phase of the eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.