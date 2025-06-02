4 New COVID-19 Deaths In India, Active Cases Near 4,000

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,961 as of 8 AM on Monday, June 2, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the country since January this year have increased to 32, with four deaths reported since Sunday.

According to official data, 203 new cases were added to the active case count since Sunday.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala each reported one COVID-19 death since Sunday.

Delhi reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases in the national capital to 483.

In Kerala, active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,435, with 35 new cases reported since Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the active case count to 506.

In West Bengal, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state's active cases to 331.

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav had told ANI.

He added that the infrastructure developed during the earlier Covid-19 waves has been reviewed and that preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality.

"We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid," he had said.

Meanwhile, given the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the Karnataka Health Department had issued a circular asking government and private schools to take precautions in the interest of school children's health.

The instructions are as follows: If schoolchildren develop fever, cough, cold, and other symptoms, do not send them to school. Follow appropriate treatment and care measures as advised by the doctor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)