India Reports 3,961 Active Covid-19 Cases; When Should You Test For Covid? Health Ministry Shares Guidelines

India has reported a total of 3,961 active Covid-19 cases so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, 203 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Kerala has reported the most cases, with 1,435, followed by Maharashtra with 506 and Delhi with 483 cases. Four people have succumbed to the virus during the ongoing resurgence of Covid-19.

The new highly transmissible variant NB.1.8.1, descendants of the JN.1 variant has contributed to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The JN.1 variant and its related descendants belong to the Omicron family. Along with NB.1.8.1, the LF.7 strain is also circulating rapidly.

Symptoms of NB.1.8.1

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the NB.1.8.1 strain has triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China and has also been detected in the United States.

Symptoms are generally mild to moderate. However, elderly and immune-compromised people remain at higher risk for severe disease. NB.1.8.1 may not cause severe illness, however, it spreads faster than other variants.

Do you need a covid test?

Covid cases are rising and so are flu cases, the need for covid testing has become more important than ever. Do you really need a covid test? Here are the health ministry guidelines you should follow.

"All individuals need not be tested, because disease is primarily reported in individuals with travel history to the affected countries or close contacts of positive cases," mentions the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, all symptomatic people need a covid test if:

You have a history of international travel in the last 14 days

You came in contact with confirmed cases

You are a healthcare provider

You are hospitalized patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe pneumonia.

"Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact," the health ministry mentions.

Direct and high-risk contact includes those living in the same household with a confirmed case and healthcare workers who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.