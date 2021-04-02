Man Creates Fake Instagram Profile Of Girl, Posts Nudes To Seek Revenge: Cops

The police arrested the accused from his residence in Haryana's Faridabad (Representational)

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles of a girl, sending her obscene messages and posting her morphed nude photographs on social media, the police said on Friday.

The accused wanted to take revenge from the girl - a student of class 8 - after being rebuked by her for allegedly harassing her friend, whom he had met on social media, in a similar manner.

The accused, Bharat Khatar, did his graduation from Delhi University through correspondence course and had been working with an event management company for the last two years, the police said.

He has targeted six girls so far, and one of them has lodged a complaint against him in Faridabad, the police said.

An investigation was initiated on the complaint of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter's fake Instagram profile was created by the accused, they said.

She told the police that the accused had been sending her daughter obscene posts, messages and photographs from the fake profile and stalking her, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "stalking", "word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman", "sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment" and other relevant section of the POCSO Act, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said as part of investigation, letters were sent to Facebook, seeking details about the fake Instagram account.

According to technical inputs, the investigating team analysed the IP addresses and zeroed in on the suspect, he said. After due verification, the accused was caught from his residence in Faridabad on Thursday, he said.

Investigations revealed that at first the accused targeted the girl's friend after contacting her through social media, the police said.

He sent her obscene messages, following which she had heated arguments with him on WhatsApp calls. She then narrated the entire incident to her friend who rebuked the accused and warned him, the officer said.

To take revenge, he created three fake accounts in her name on Instagram and posted her morphed nude photographs on those accounts. The accused also asked for sexual favours in lieu of deleting the photographs, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that earlier he had a heated argument with the girl's friend on Instagram. To take revenge from the girl, he created her fake profiles on Instagram. Thereafter, he sent her abusive contents, nude pictures, threatened and abused her," he said.

The Faridabad Cyber Police Station has also lodged a case earlier against the accused for creating a fake profile of another girl, he said.

Two mobile phones used to create fake profiles have also been recovered from the accused, he added.