Gurugram School Teacher Sends 'Obscene' Messages To Teen Online, Arrested: Cops

A private school teacher was arrested in Gurugram on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl, police said.

According to the complaint, Sanju Verma, the teacher, forced the girl to first accept his Instagram request for a follow, and then began sending "obscene" messages to her on the app.

The girl's father, who filed the complaint, said his daughter had followed Sanju Verma on Instagram through her mother's account.

"Soon after, Sanju Verma started sending messages to my daughter and used obscene language. When my daughter told me about it, I approached police," the father said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanju Verma under Section 12 of the POCSO Act at the Women's Police Station in Sector 51 on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

Virender Vij, DCP (Crime against Women), said Verma joined the investigation and is being questioned.

