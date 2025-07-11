On Gurugram Waterlogging, Haryana Minister Points To Ex-Governments

Blaming previous governments for the severe waterlogging issue in Gurugram, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that people are facing troubles because the opposition parties did not do proper planning of the town.

"At the time when Gurugram was established, there was a government of opposition parties. Digging of new drains is not done in a city that is already established. Earlier, they (the opposition) did not dig proper drains in Gurugram. Today, people are facing troubles because they (opposition parties) did not do proper planning," Anil Vij told ANI.

Following incessant overnight rainfall, several parts of Gurugram faced severe issues of waterlogging resulting in traffic slowdown in the area and creating problems for the pedestrians.

Earlier, due to the heavy rain, all corporate offices and private institutions in the Gurugram district were advised to guide their employee to work from home on Thursday, July 10, so that traffic congestion can be avoided,

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity and high temperatures, with overcast skies persisting across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi. As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, the weather of Gurugram is likely to remain with "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days. Rajasthan's Ajmer also witnessed waterlogging in many parts of the city after heavy rainfall.

The weather agency has forecasted 'thunderstorm with rain' conditions to persist in the district till July 13. Earlier, the IMD stated that the active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

