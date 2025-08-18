Video: Men In Black SUVs Block Gurugram-Delhi Highway, Dance To Loud Music

A convoy of SUVs, including Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos, created a nuisance on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway. Over a dozen black coloured cars, queued up, played loud songs and practised rash driving, breaking traffic rules. One of the passengers was also seen sitting on top of the car and doing stunts.

A 19-second viral video starts with a man sitting on the car top, grooving to the background music while looking into the camera. A national flag is stuck to the car bonnet. Men in an adjacent car are seen filming the entire episode.

The camera pans, and we get to see a series of cars, parked on the side of the road, with men standing out and recording the surrounding area. The video then cuts back to the first vehicle and shows the man, said to be a Haryanvi actor, posing, smiling, and dancing while standing on the seat, with the sunroof down.

Several others were seen leaning out of sunroofs, throwing traffic rules out of the window and scaring fellow commuters.

Based on the video evidence, cops are trying to identify the vehicles and the accused.

A similar incident was reported earlier this month, when a convoy of nearly two dozen vehicles blocked a key intersection in Gurugram's Sector 108. The group brought traffic to a halt for several minutes, allegedly to shoot social media content.

The incident took place near residential high-rises Shobha City and Experion Heartsong, on the stretch connecting Sector 108 to the Dwarka Expressway.

The video showed two men standing on the seats of the Mercedes-Benz convertible with the roof down, while others filmed them from nearby vehicles.

Residents alleged that the vehicles were fitted with illegal sirens, which were blared throughout the stunt. The noise and obstruction reportedly brought traffic to a standstill for over seven minutes, disrupting commuters and residents trying to pass through the area.