Two Men Wanted In Nearly 100 Cases Arrested After Gunfight In Delhi

The two were arrested following a brief exchange of fire, the police said (Representational)

Two men, wanted in cases of murder, attempt-to-murder and robbery, were arrested from Delhi's Begumpur area following a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

With the arrest of Mahesh alias Bholi (26) and Mohit alias Deepak (25), the police claimed to have worked out five cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking and robbery.

Mahesh, declared as a "bad character" by the Narela police station in Delhi, was previously found to be involved in over 70 cases, while his associate Mohit was involved in more than 25 cases. The two "notorious" snatchers took to crime again after coming out of jail last year, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off that the two would go to Rohtak through Rohini, a trap was laid by a police team on Thursday. The accused were intercepted and asked to surrender, but they took out their pistols and fired five rounds at the police personnel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Two bullets hit the bulletproof jacket worn by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and another hit the bulletproof jacket worn by Head Constable Sachin, he added.

The police personnel fired three rounds in self-defence during which both the accused sustained bullet injuries on the leg and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Two pistols, five live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the accused, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.