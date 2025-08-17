Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna May Breach Danger Mark by August 19

The Yamuna is once again swelling to alarming levels, with authorities issuing multiple advisories and flood warnings after heavy rainfall in the upper catchment and massive releases from the Hathni Kund Barrage.

According to the Central Water Commission's latest flood advisory, the river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB) may breach the danger mark of 205.33 meters around 2 a.m. on August 19. The warning level stands at 204.50 meters, while the Yamuna's highest recorded flood level was 208.66 meters on July 13, 2023.

Current Status

As of 6:00 p.m. on August 17, the water level at ORB stood at 204.60 meters, just above the warning mark and inching towards the danger level.

Discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage: 1,19,943 cusecs

Discharge from Wazirabad Barrage: 35,130 cusecs

Discharge from Okhla Barrage: 54,017 cusecs

The situation turned critical earlier in the day after 1.09 lakh cusecs of water was discharged at 1 p.m., followed by a massive 1.76 lakh cusecs at 4 p.m. Officials say this fresh release may take around 36 hours to reach Delhi, potentially pushing the water level beyond the danger mark.

Government Response

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has issued the first flood warning, asking sector officers to remain on high alert. Residents living inside river embankments have been told to prepare for evacuation, with arrangements being made to shift vulnerable populations to safer locations. Police and Irrigation Department staff have been directed to patrol embankments and monitor weak points.

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister has already directed officials to take precautionary measures, while the Delhi government says it is continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with disaster management agencies.

Preparedness Measures

Agencies including NDMA, NDRF, Delhi Jal Board, DMRC, MCD, PWD and Railways have been put on alert. Officials also warned that water levels could fluctuate further depending on additional releases from Wazirabad and Okhla Barrages.

Last Year's Floods Still Fresh in Memory

The concern comes just a year after Delhi witnessed one of its worst floods in recent decades, when the Yamuna breached 208.66 meters in July 2023. Vast areas of east and central Delhi, including ITO, Rajghat, Ring Road stretches, and parts of Civil Lines, were inundated. Thousands of residents had to be evacuated, and traffic across the city was thrown into chaos. The disruption lasted for days even after the water began receding.

Officials say those lessons are guiding the current preparedness drive, with an emphasis on early warnings, quick evacuations, and coordination across agencies.

As Delhi braces for the Yamuna to rise again, citizens are being urged to stay alert, follow official advisories, and avoid venturing near the riverbanks.