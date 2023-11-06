Labourer Killed As Roof Of Under-Construction House Collapses In UP

Three others were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital. (Representational)

A labourer was killed and three others injured when the roof of an under-construction house in Jamunadhan Colony here collapsed, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the construction work was going on and the roof collapsed due to which Balveer (52) died, SHO of Highway police station Umesh Chandra Tripathi said.

Three others were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital from where they were discharged after first aid, police said.

A probe is on in the matter, they said.

