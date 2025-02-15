Kunal Kamra vs Amish Tripathi Over Bhavish Aggarwal's Post On Sati Practice

Author Amish Tripathi on Friday engaged in a "Twitter debate" with comedian Kunal Kamra after the latter attacked Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over his social media post on 'Sati', the practice of immolating widows which was first banned under the Bengal Sati Regulation, 1829.

The debate began when Mr Aggarwal, who was last year involved in a public spat with Mr Kamra over alleged service issues with Ola Electric's vehicles, said that Mr Tripathi's latest podcast -- the "History of Sati Pratha" -- was "amazing".

"It's hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) in double quotation marks.

Responding to his post, Mr Kamra said that social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy "fought against" the practice of Sati, which was abolished in 1829.

"The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile," he wrote.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987.



Please focus on your automobiles being immobile… https://t.co/7WvVRBo01n — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 13, 2025

Mr Tripathi, the celebrated author of 'The Shiva Trilogy' and 'The Ram Chandra Series', responded, saying that Mr Kamra should read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act.

"Kunal, I normally never get into Twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking Bhavish Aggarwal basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you referred to," he said.

Kunal (@kunalkamra88 ), I normally never get into twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking @bhash basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you… https://t.co/uP14Iv30SW pic.twitter.com/UUhCdzG5cR — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) February 14, 2025

He added the Act itself noted that Sati was "not enjoined" by the religion of the Hindus as an imperative duty and that the practice of Sati is "almost non-existent".

"Hindus themselves consider the practice unlawful and wicked," he said.

"Also, if I may make a suggestion Kunal Kamra... There is a value to manners, even when debating. You will find you make a much greater impact if the words are polite and the tone remains calm," Mr Tripathi added.

He received a response from Mr Kamra, who said Hinduism is regulated by practices, not a book.

"The practice was prevalent and reformist women and men fought against it. Their struggles are well documented. The first documented case was in the BC era & the last one was in 1987. There's a reason why mythology & history are two different sections in a bookstore; let's not confuse the two," he said.

In his episode, Mr Tripathi said he had "explored the misunderstood history" of Sati.

He was joined by historian and Padma Shri Meenakshi Jain and spoke about the "myths" surrounding Sati and its "colonial misrepresentation as a widespread, scripture-mandated practice".