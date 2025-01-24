"Shameless, Insensitive": Kunal Kamra Calls Out OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Again

Comedian Kunal Kamra launched another scathing attack on Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday after he launched new services while ignoring the plea of his existing customers.



Mr Kamra claimed OLA CEO was more “bankrupt” than thieves and drug dealers. This comes months after his previous criticism and a heated exchange with Mr Aggarwal over the company's after-sales electric scooter service.



On Tuesday, Bhavish Agarwal posted a video in which he was riding the Ola Roadster, the latest model from Ola Electric. The clip also had his wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal seated behind him. The couple rode the electric vehicle out of an Ola showroom. Sharing the video on X, he wrote, "Exhilarated after riding the @OlaElectric Roadster! Can't wait for you all to experience! Future of motorcycling is here."



Reacting to the post, Mr Kamra penned a scathing note for Mr Aggarwal, labelling him “the most shameless, insensitive douchebag” among the new-age business leaders. "In the new business thugs he's the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come across," Mr Kamra wrote.



He added, "While not responding to the cry of existing customers he's here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard-earned money. He's morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug dealers I'd say…"

In the new business thugs he's the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come cross.



While not responding to the cry of existing customers he's here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard earned money.



He's morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug… https://t.co/l27oQxJOQU — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 21, 2025

The feud between Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal began in October last year after the comedian voiced concerns about Ola Electric's after-sales service and product faults.



Mr Kamra posted a picture showing a large number of un-serviced Ola Electric scooters in response to a post highlighting the Ola factory. Mr Aggarwal, in his response, called Mr Kamra a “failed stand-up comic” and implied that his post was “paid.” He also insisted that Ola Electric was growing its service network to clear backlogs.



Ola has been the target of public criticism for the past few months, particularly from its customers who have voiced their dissatisfaction with the company's subpar after-sales support and low-quality vehicles.