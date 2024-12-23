'Lakshmi Of Your...': Kumar Vishwas Jabs Shatrughan Sinha, Daughter Sonakshi

Sonakshi Sinha recently married her boyfriend of seven years Zaheer Iqbal.

Poet Kumar Vishwas has made an indirect sly comment about veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha and said that "the 'Lakshmi' of your house is taken by someone else."

Vishwas was speaking at a poetry event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he made the comments.

He said: "Teach your children about the Ramayana, otherwise, it might happen that your house is named 'Ramayana', but the 'Lakshmi' of your house is taken by someone else."

A clip has now gone viral, where he is seen making the comment, which seems to be satire on Shatrughan as his Mumbai residence is named 'Ramayana'. His daughter Sonakshi recently married her boyfriend of seven years Zaheer Iqbal.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has come out in support of the Sinhas and criticised Vishwas's comment. She asked Vishwas that if he had a daughter in his own home, would he make such derogatory comments about "someone else's daughter".

Taking to X, she wrote in Hindi: "Kumar Vishwas ji, not only did you make a disgusting remark about Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage, but you also revealed your true thoughts about women.

"Your words, "Otherwise, someone else will take your home's Lakshmi away" - do you think a woman is an object that anyone can just take away? How long will people like you continue to treat women as property of their father and then their husband?

"The foundation of marriage and companionship is equality, mutual trust, and love. No one 'takes' anyone away. And in 2024, you are questioning someone's upbringing just because they marry someone of their own choice?!"

She questioned Vishwas if a woman doesn't have the right to marry whoever she wants.

"Or will self-appointed guardians of religion decide who eats what, who wears what, who loves whom, and whom they marry? And by the way, no one should be questioning upbringing when your own bouncers beat up a respected doctor-this is your failure if such things happen under your watch."

She added: Neither Shatrughan Sinha ji nor his successful daughter Sonakshi need your certification, but your comment on a girl 17 years younger than you exposes your narrow thinking. Neither Lord Ram nor the Ramayana belong to anyone's inheritance, nor does any associated name."

"You, who give sermons about other people's children reading the Ramayana and Gita, forgot that in the Ramayana, there is mutual love. Had you truly studied it, you would understand love. You are eager to be a storyteller of Ram Katha, but you have none of Lord Ram's grace and decorum."

She urged him to apologize, "realizing your mistake, to both a father and his daughter."

Supriya Shrinate also shared a video message of the same and said: " Your recent distasteful comment on Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage was not just a cheap jibe but it also revealed your deeply ingrained misogynistic mindset..."

Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna, who played "Shaktimaan", had taken a dig at Sonakshi. However, he was later schooled by the actress.

