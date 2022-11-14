Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee Is The Winner Of Doodle For Google 2022 India

Shlok's Doodle is also being featured on Google.co.in for 24 hours on November 14.

Google on Monday announced the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition. This year, Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata was declared the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle titled 'India on the center stage'. Shlok's Doodle is also being featured on Google.co.in on November 14 (Monday).

Sharing his doodle, Shlok wrote, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

This year's contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will....". The judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat,k along with the Google Doodle team.

"We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles," the Google Doodle page said.



Together, they had the task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach. The 20 finalist doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected. The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people.