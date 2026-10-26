Kolkata Man, Father Paraded Naked On Street Over Relationship With Minor

A man and his father were stripped and paraded through the streets of Kolkata as part of a "punishment" on Sunday over the man's relationship with a teenager, triggering public outrage in city's Behala area.

The man's friend was also reportedly assaulted and subjected to similar humiliation.

Three people, including the woman's father and uncle, have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The man, along with a friend, had gone to meet the girl. While the alleged couple were talking, the man allegedly kissed her, which was witnessed by a friend of the girl's uncle.

He reportedly relayed the information to the girl's maternal uncle and her father. Soon, they arrived on the scene and took the two men to their house in Khudirampally.

There, they reportedly assaulted them and summoned the man's father. When the man's father arrived, they assaulted him as well and threatened to kill them with a gun if they did not parade naked.

They then paraded the three of them naked for about 50 meters in the lane in front of their house.

"The woman's family allegedly caught them together and subsequently confined the young man inside a house. The young man was allegedly assaulted by the woman's father and maternal uncle," the police officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man's father was then summoned to the spot, he said.

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media.