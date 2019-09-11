Khanderi, India's Second Scorpene-Class Submarine, Set To Be Commissioned

The first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari was commissioned into the Indian Navy in December 2017.

India's second Scorpene-class attack submarine INS Khanderi will be commissioned into the Navy by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai on September 28, defence officials said on Wednesday.

The conventional diesel-electric submarine has been manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai.

"The Naval chief is also scheduled to attend the function along with the defence minister. September 28 has been finalised as the commissioning date," said a Navy official.

Under the Project 75 programme, India is committed to building six Scorpene-class submarines that also includes INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi. The programme has been undertaken with Transfer of Technology from Naval Group, state-run French submarine builder, which was formerly known as DCNS. INS Khanderi had been launched in January 2017.

Seven stealth frigates will also be launched in Mumbai on the occasion of the function for commissioning INS Khanderi, said officials.

