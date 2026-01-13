Indian Navy invites Applications For 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme 2026, Check Details

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) for a total of 44 vacancies in the Executive and Technical branches. The course will commence in July 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2026. Candidates are allowed to submit only one application. Multiple applications will lead to cancellation of candidature. The entry is open to both men and women, with a maximum of seven vacancies reserved for women.



Age Limit



Candidates must be born between January 2, 2007, and July 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).



Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must have passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board with:

At least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM)

At least 50% marks in English in either Class 10 or Class 12

Who Can Apply

Only candidates who have appeared for the JEE (Main) 2025 examination for BE/BTech are eligible to apply.



Medical Standards



All candidates recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) are required to undergo a medical examination as per standards applicable to the 10+2 (BTech) entry.



Guidelines related to medical standards, relaxation in height and weight, and tattoos are available on the Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. No relaxation in medical standards is permitted on any grounds, and change of medical hospital or centre is not allowed.



Selection Process



Naval Headquarters reserves the right to fix the cut-off for shortlisting candidates for the SSB interview based on the JEE (Main) 2025 All India Common Rank List (CRL). Candidates must fill in their CRL rank correctly while submitting the application form. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be conducted at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam from March 2026 onwards.



Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and SMS using the contact details provided in the application form. Candidates are advised not to change their email ID or mobile number until the selection process is completed.

Change of SSB centre or interview dates is not permitted under any circumstances. Candidates must download the call-up letter after receiving intimation from Naval Headquarters. Any correspondence regarding SSB dates should be addressed to the call-up officer of the concerned SSB.



No compensation will be admissible for any injury sustained during the SSB interview process. AC 3-tier rail fare will be reimbursed for candidates appearing for the SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of commission.



Candidates must carry a photocopy of the first page of their bank passbook or a cancelled cheque showing the account holder's name, account number, and IFSC code while reporting for the SSB interview.

Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme 2026: How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the Indian Navy's official recruitment portal at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

To avoid last-minute issues, applicants are advised to complete their profile in advance by entering personal details and uploading documents.



Key instructions while filling the application:

Personal details must match those mentioned in the Class 10 or Class 12 certificate

Email ID and mobile number are mandatory fields

Applications with incorrect or incomplete details may be rejected

Documents to be uploaded (JPG/TIFF format):

Date of Birth proof (Class 10 or 12 certificate)

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

JEE (Main) 2025 scorecard indicating Common Rank List (CRL)

Recent passport-size colour photograph

Candidates must carry a printout of the submitted application along with original documents, as specified in Para 10.2, when appearing for the SSB interview.

Applications with illegible or unclear documents will be rejected. Once submitted, no changes or corrections will be allowed.

Training and Benefits



Selected candidates will undergo a four-year BTech programme in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering, based on naval requirements. The degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Indian Navy will bear the full cost of training, including books and study material. Cadets will also receive entitled clothing and messing facilities.



Details related to pay, allowances, insurance, gratuity, leave entitlements, and officer duties are available on the official website.