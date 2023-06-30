Key Meitei Civil Society Group Opposes Possible President's Rule in Manipur

The group said President's Rule in Manipur would not be accepted in any form. (File)

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of valley-based civil society organisations of the Meitei community, today strongly opposed the possible imposition of President's Rule in violence-hit Manipur. The group made its stand clear in a letter to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh before he said that he would not resign at this "crucial juncture".

Stating that President's Rule in Manipur would not be accepted in any form, the group said in the letter, "The people of Manipur do not accept any form of anti-democratic policy. All issues and problems we are facing today must be resolved under the responsibility of the popular elected government."

The letter said the situation in the state seems to be getting out of hand due to certain fringe elements and vested interest groups who are "actively creating a proxy movement among the general public and developing into a mob situation without any clear purpose and objective".

"We must also acknowledge that the majority group of Manipur is still waiting for an amicable solution under the responsibility of a people's elected government... we are coordinating with every stakeholder, local body and group in all aspects to resolve the current turmoil sooner than later," COCOMI said.

The group also urged the chief minister to convene an all-party meeting to find ways to uproot all forms of "narco-terrorist activities" from the territory of Manipur.

COCOMI had earlier written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and complained against what it claimed were the central paramilitary forces' "inactive and biased actions" in Manipur.

A senior minister claimed that chief minister Singh was on the verge of resigning today but changed his mind under public pressure. He had started for the Governor's house but turned around after a big show of support outside his Imphal residence, the minister said.

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.