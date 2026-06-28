Woman Hides Drugs In Private Parts, Gets Caught With Six Others In Kerala

Seven people, including two women, have been arrested for drug smuggling in Kerala's Thrissur, with the City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force finding that one of the women had allegedly concealed two grams of the synthetic drug in her private parts while travelling in a car.

The anti-drug operation began during a vehicle inspection at Vaniyampara in Thrissur, where officers intercepted a Swift car travelling from a resort in Palakkad to Thrissur. Those arrested from the vehicle were identified as Shifas (26), Vidya (28), Jishnu (27) and Sreelakshmi (20) - all from the Guruvayur-Pavaratty region.

During the search, police recovered two grams of MDMA allegedly hidden in the private parts of one of the women.

The discovery led investigators to intensify the probe.

Based on the interrogation of the accused, officers searched Shifas' house and recovered another 18 grams of MDMA.

Further investigation then led police to an aluminium fabrication workshop in Pancharamukku, Chavakkad. Police said they recovered another 288 grams of MDMA from the workshop, where the narcotics had allegedly been hidden in three packets kept inside a single cover. During the investigation, police also arrested Shabir (34), Anshad (31) and T.T. Sumesh (25), who are suspected to be part of the drug network.

Investigators said mobile phone evidence helped trace the remaining accused and uncover the larger stash.

The total seizure in the operation stood at 308 grams of MDMA, making it one of the biggest drug busts in Thrissur district in recent months.